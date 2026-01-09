League, Jamaat joined hands in local body elections: BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said the party suffered defeat in regions like Kodungalloor municipality in the local body elections due to the IUML and Jamaat-e-Islami, not the UDF or LDF.

“Though seen as separate, we are sure the IUML and Jamaat-e-Islami worked together in the elections. Let them explain whether the arrangement is temporary or permanent,” he said at a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram.

The BJP leader also said people should discuss how CPM and Congress have been getting the support of IUML and Jamaat. He said people had doubts that a weak party like Congress was being controlled by Jamaat-e-Islami. “If the Jamaat starts calling the shots in the state...We all know what happened in Bangladesh,” he said, alluding to the unrest in the country.