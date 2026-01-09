Madhav Gadgil, a prophet of nature who never gave up on his beliefs

KOCHI: Nature is deceiving, as can be its most ardent advocates. But frailty could not mask Madhav Gadgil’s grit and uncompromising principles, which laid the foundations for the conservation of the Western Ghats. Every time hills slipped, heavy rains ravaged highlands or floodwaters inundated coastal belts, his warnings reverberated across the state.

In championing community-based ecological conservation, he had his fingers on the pulse of humanity and nature, and furthered a coexistence based on mutual respect and sustainable practices.

The Madhav Gadgil committee report submitted in 2011, which classified the Western Ghats into three ecologically sensitive zones (ESZs), recommended prohibition of mining, polluting industries and development activities to protect the treasure trove of biodiversity. It set off a maelstrom of reactions. The Catholic Church, led by its clergy, even took out a mock funeral procession opposing his recommendations.

The government constituted the Kasturirangan panel and later the Oommen V Oommen panel to water down his counsel. But Gadgil was unmoved. His warnings on the catastrophe that could be the result of compromising on conservation proved prophetic in 2018.

Referring to the great deluge that year, Gadgil pointed to serious deficiencies in the country’s flood-forecasting system. “It is said Kerala had no idea which places will be inundated on releasing water from dams.

Some students of the Indian Institute of Science, whose houses were located on the banks of the Pampa River, conveyed the horrific experiences of the flood: Their parents trapped in houses with the first floor submerged. If authorities had started releasing water early, the intensity of the flood could have been mitigated,” he said.