Malaysian women, kebaya and an over 400-year-old cultural strand

KOCHI: The surprise success of the Malayalam movie 'Eko' introduced an unfamiliar name into popular conversation: Mlaathi Chettathi. Though fictional, the character struck a chord, opening a forgotten window into a real, layered history of women from Malaysia who crossed oceans, married Portuguese soldiers, and quietly shaped a unique cultural strand in Kerala.

Long before cinema rediscovered them, women from Malacca — then part of British Malaya — arrived in Kerala in the 1500s and 1600s as wives of Portuguese settlers. Colonial churn followed swiftly. The Portuguese gave way to the Dutch, and then the British, and with every power shift, life became more uncertain for these families. Yet, even amid displacement and isolation, tradition travelled with them.

“Around 200 families, including Malaysian women from Malacca, came to Kerala after marrying Portuguese men,” says Charles Dias, a member of the Anglo-Indian community and former member of Parliament. “Their descendants still live in places like Mulavukad, Elamkunnapuzha, Kadukutty, Padiyoor, and several parts of Thrissur district,” he points out.

What sets them apart even today are clothing and memory. The women wore the kebaya — a piece of garment that traces its origins to Malacca — paired with lungi and floral blouse, preserving a visual identity that survived centuries of change.

History, however, wasn’t gentle. In 1663, when the Dutch ordered the Portuguese to leave Kochi within 24 hours, these families were forced out of their homes. “They fled to nearby islands to hide,” Charles recounts. “They became isolated there, but never gave up on their lifestyle or customs. Later, many moved back to the mainland, while some stayed put. Those who settled in Thrissur eventually became agriculturalists.”