Medical college doctors’ to launch indefinite strike from January 13

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors at government medical colleges across the state will launch an indefinite protest from January 13, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) said on Thursday. As part of the stir, teaching activities will be boycotted initially while essential health services will continue, the association said.

The protest is in support of demands related to pay revision, transfers and improvement of facilities. Casualty services, labour rooms, intensive care units, in-patient care, emergency treatments and surgeries, as well as postmortem examinations, will be exempted from the strike.

The association also announced a secretariat dharna on January 19.