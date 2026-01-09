Sabarimala gold theft: SIT arrests Thanthri, ED registers case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday arrested Sabarimala Thanthri Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case.
The arrest was recorded after hours of interrogation, after the SIT took him into custody in the morning. After the arrest, Rajeevaru was taken to the Crime Branch office and will be produced before the Kollam court by evening.
Though the Thanthri’s role had been under suspicion from the early stages of the investigation, the SIT team adopted a highly discreet strategy while proceeding against him.
According to information gathered by the SIT, it was the Thanthri who allegedly facilitated opportunities for Potti in the gold theft. The SIT has also taken the position that the thanthri, being a salaried employee of the Travancore Devaswom Board, falls under the purview of anti-corruption laws.
The probe team has reportedly obtained evidence suggesting that Rajeevaru was aware of the gold theft committed by Potti.
During the hearing of Padmakumar’s bail plea, the probe team deliberately ensured that the Thanthri’s involvement was not revealed in detail so as to prevent anticipatory bail for the accused.
Reports also point out that permissions granted by the Thanthri are suspicious. All matters connected with Sabarimala require the Thanthri’s approval.
While Rajeevaru had earlier claimed that he had not granted permission to take gold out of the temple premises, the SIT found certain permissions issued in connection with sponsorships to be questionable.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has also registered a case in the Sabarimala gold theft case.
An ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) has been filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Approval from the ED headquarters to register the case was received on Thursday.
Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handed over FIR-related documents and witness statements to the ED, following directions from the Kollam Vigilance Court.
The ED is expected to name all those who are currently under investigation in the SIT probe as accused.
Sources said the agency is moving swiftly to complete initial procedures, including the freezing of assets linked to the accused.
The ED is also preparing to file a custody application before the Kollam court as early as Saturday.