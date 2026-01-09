Sabarimala gold theft: SIT arrests Thanthri, ED registers case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday arrested Sabarimala Thanthri Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case.

The arrest was recorded after hours of interrogation, after the SIT took him into custody in the morning. After the arrest, Rajeevaru was taken to the Crime Branch office and will be produced before the Kollam court by evening.

Though the Thanthri’s role had been under suspicion from the early stages of the investigation, the SIT team adopted a highly discreet strategy while proceeding against him.

According to information gathered by the SIT, it was the Thanthri who allegedly facilitated opportunities for Potti in the gold theft. The SIT has also taken the position that the thanthri, being a salaried employee of the Travancore Devaswom Board, falls under the purview of anti-corruption laws.

The probe team has reportedly obtained evidence suggesting that Rajeevaru was aware of the gold theft committed by Potti.

During the hearing of Padmakumar’s bail plea, the probe team deliberately ensured that the Thanthri’s involvement was not revealed in detail so as to prevent anticipatory bail for the accused.