Congress-CPM 'Kuruva Gang' behind Sabarimala gold theft, alleges BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging that the arrest of Thanthri Kandaru Rajeevaru in the Sabarimala gold theft case is a government move to divert people's attention from the backlash the Left faced in the local body polls, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that Congress and the CPM are key players in the issue.

"Huge efforts have been made by both the Left and Congress to safeguard their members and ministers. The gold theft has been committed by the Congress-CPM 'Kuruva' Gang," Rajeev said in a press conference here on Saturday.

"It is the responsibility of the Travancore Devaswom Board and the Devaswom minister to be accountable for the temple's gold and properties. When the thanthri gets arrested, why is the 'manthi not getting arrested?" Rajeev said.

He also informed that the Sabarimala Samrakshana Deepam would be lit on January 14, Makaravilakku Day, with the tagline 'Veetilum Nattilum Ayyappa Jyoti'.

"The programme is planned to be executed as a long-term protest," Rajeev added.