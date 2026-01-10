Congress may not field its MPs in assembly polls

PALAKKAD: The Congress leadership is unlikely to allow sitting MPs to contest in the coming assembly elections, despite several of them expressing interest following the party’s strong showing in the recent local body elections, AICC sources said.

According to sources, most Congress MPs conveyed their willingness to shift to the assembly arena after the local body results, viewing the improved performance as a morale booster. However, the leadership has taken a firm view that MPs will be fully deployed for campaigning in what is being seen as a do-or-die election, rather than being considered for candidature.

“The party is not inclined to consider any sitting MP for the assembly polls,” a senior AICC source said. According to sources, at least eight of the 14 Congress MPs had informally expressed interest in contesting the assembly elections even before the party’s Lakshya Summit in Wayanad. Some MPs, including younger parliamentarians, are learnt to have made efforts to build pressure for candidature. Senior leaders, however, have conveyed that such ambitions would not be entertained.

At the same time, party sources said there is a clear strategic decision to keep MPs focused on campaign responsibilities across the state. “The leadership wants all MPs on the ground, fully engaged in the election campaign, rather than diverting attention to individual aspirations,” a senior leader said.

In a parallel development, internal discussions are under way on strengthening the UDF’s leadership structure, with a view to ensuring tighter coordination for the assembly battle.