Wayanad courts set the bar high with paperless mode

KALPETTA: From online hearings and AI-assisted transcription to digital case bundles and issuance of e-summons, the paperless court system introduced on January 6 is already reshaping day-to-day judicial proceedings in Wayanad.

As an initial step, the system is operating in a hybrid mode with judges and advocates using both digital and paper records. Computers have been installed at the district court in Kalpetta, while advocates appearing before other Wayanad courts are using electronic devices to access case records. Digitisation in the rest of the courts is under way.

“For the past seven to eight months, courts in Wayanad have been using voice-to-text AI transcription technology to record proceedings, from witness statements to verdicts. With the new system in place, judges, advocates, police officials and even parties to a case no longer need to carry physical documents to court,” said Adv Shyju Manisseril, the Kalpetta Bar Association president.

All case-related information is now accessible through digital systems installed on the court premises. The District Court Case Management System (DCMS), developed under the supervision of the Kerala High Court, forms the backbone of the paperless initiative.

“Case details can be retrieved through the ‘case bundle’ option by entering the case number in the DCMS. Advocates and parties to a case can simultaneously access the information through monitors placed inside court chambers. Even summons are now being issued digitally and delivered as messages, replacing traditional paper notices,” he said.

Advocates have also been permitted to use e-notepads for case preparation and submission of records. To ensure a smooth transition, judges and lawyers are undergoing training on the new digital processes.