Curated walks at Kochi Biennale as footfall nears 2 lakh

The walks are planned based on participants’ preferences, allowing mediators to tailor the experience according to time, interest and familiarity with contemporary art. “We don’t necessarily stick to the duration opted by the participants; some walks go beyond the prescribed times as well, it all depends on the participant’s interests,” says Amal Rajeev, one of the art mediators.



The walks typically cover the eight main venues of the Biennale, offering a structured introduction for visitors who may not know where to begin. Longer walks allow for deeper engagement, where participants get to spend more time with select works and discussions.



“Some visitors have a list of venues or artists’ works that they want to see. We curate the walks to accommodate such requests,” Amal adds.



“The guided walk-throughs are particularly useful for first-time visitors, students and those who seek to delve into the artworks.”