Curated walks at Kochi Biennale as footfall nears 2 lakh

Art at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale is not meant to be consumed in a hurry. It has to be savoured, soaked in.
Curated under the theme ‘For the Time Being’, this edition of the Biennale features works by 66 artists and collectives from over 25 countries.
Scattered across heritage buildings, warehouses and waterfronts in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Willingdon Island and Durbar Hall, the exhibition unfolds slowly, demanding patience, curiosity and a willingness to linger.
For many visitors, this can be exhilarating as well as overwhelming. It is vast, layered and intellectually demanding. Visitors wander, wonder and occasionally feel lost. That’s how it is meant to be.
However, for those who find the sheer scale — and the heady whirl of contemporary art — tad daunting, guided walk-throughs are being organised to help them navigate the mesmerising maze with greater clarity.
These curated walks are led by ‘art mediators’ who would explain contexts and interpretations in a structured manner. One venue, one artwork, one conversation at a time.
With prior registration, participants can opt walks with duration ranging from two to eight hours. According to the Biennale’s communications team, the mediators are “carefully selected volunteers who either come from art-related backgrounds or have a strong interest in the arts”.
“They undergo orientation sessions and are equipped to interpret artworks, explain artistic intentions, and place individual works within broader curatorial and thematic frameworks,” says an organiser.
The walks are planned based on participants’ preferences, allowing mediators to tailor the experience according to time, interest and familiarity with contemporary art. “We don’t necessarily stick to the duration opted by the participants; some walks go beyond the prescribed times as well, it all depends on the participant’s interests,” says Amal Rajeev, one of the art mediators.
The walks typically cover the eight main venues of the Biennale, offering a structured introduction for visitors who may not know where to begin. Longer walks allow for deeper engagement, where participants get to spend more time with select works and discussions.
“Some visitors have a list of venues or artists’ works that they want to see. We curate the walks to accommodate such requests,” Amal adds.
“The guided walk-throughs are particularly useful for first-time visitors, students and those who seek to delve into the artworks.”
How to register:
Duration: 2/4/8 hours
Open to all visitors. Register at least 24 hours in advance.
Organisers will confirm schedules and meeting points.
Charges vary according to walk duration and group size.
For more details: 8078556131
Big-bang theory
Set to mark a month on January 12, the Kochi–Muziris Biennale continues to draw large crowds from India and abroad, reshaping Kochi from a brief stopover into a major cultural destination.
Venues in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and nearby areas have seen a steady rise in footfall, with strong engagement across exhibitions, collateral projects, film screenings, talks, and workshops. Over 1.6 lakh visitors have experienced the art carnival so far, according to official estimates.
Tour operators, too, are buoyant. “The Kochi Biennale Foundation ( KBF) has been working with the travel industry to help stakeholders better recognise the Biennale’s true business potential,” says KBF chairperson V Venu.
“The hospitality sector, from homestays to resorts, and the local economy in general benefit significantly during the Biennale season.”
Shibani Vig, director of WeGoBond travel group, gives a thumbs-up. “We recently curated a holiday that combines the Biennale with Theyyam (in Kannur), and it sold out in just 48 hours - something we have never seen before,” she says.
Dravidian Trails director S Swaminathan echoes the optimism. “Foreign visitors usually spend two nights here, but once they hear about the Biennale, many extend their trip by a day or two,” he says.
“Even small homestays are getting fully booked. The Biennale has certainly enhanced Fort Kochi’s aura. I expect at least a 10 per cent rise in international arrivals this season.”