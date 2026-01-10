Kerala CPM set to drop two-term norm ahead of 2026 polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is set to change its two-term norm for contesting elections, signalling a possible shift in the party’s organisational and leadership policy. The move is expected to allow the continuation of senior leaders in key positions and influence candidate selection for the assembly elections.
According to CPM sources, a majority of ministers and sitting MLAs are likely to contest in the 2026 assembly election. “The final decision will be taken at a state-level leadership meeting to be held soon,” said a CPM leader. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the election campaign and will continue as CM if the LDF is elected for a third term.
As the party does not enjoy power in other states, the Kerala assembly election is a do-or-die situation for the CPM. “We can’t take political or electoral risks like we did last time. Hence, many of our ministers and MLAs will be contesting,” said a Central Committee member.
Of the 10 CPM ministers, all except V Sivankutty, who is facing health issues, are likely to contest. Even in Sivankutty’s case, the party will have to take a cautious call, as it needs to find a suitable face for the Nemom seat.
There are strong indications that senior leaders such as T M Thomas Isaac may be brought back into the electoral fray, while Kannur strongmen E P Jayarajan and P Jayarajan could be left out, as the party does not want any controversy over candidature.
However, there are some early unofficial discussions about moving certain senior MLAs to organisational roles. Of the 62 CPM MLAs, 52 are likely to be fielded again, considering their popularity over the past four-and-a-half years. Some changes are likely in constituencies like Kayamkulam.
In Thiruvananthapuram, where LDF won 13 out of 14 seats, except district secretary V Joy, who represents Varkala constituency, all other CPM MLAs are likely to contest. If the party fails to find a substitute for Sivankutty, the minister may also be asked to contest.
The leadership has already asked the district leadership to find a suitable candidate for Varkala. In Kollam district, there will be a new candidate for the Kollam seat.
The party is also considering changes in some other constituencies, taking social factors into account. Major changes are likely in Kannur district, where the party is considering fielding new faces in two or three seats. However, major changes are unlikely in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts.
