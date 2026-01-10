Kerala CPM set to drop two-term norm ahead of 2026 polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM is set to change its two-term norm for contesting elections, signalling a possible shift in the party’s organisational and leadership policy. The move is expected to allow the continuation of senior leaders in key positions and influence candidate selection for the assembly elections.

According to CPM sources, a majority of ministers and sitting MLAs are likely to contest in the 2026 assembly election. “The final decision will be taken at a state-level leadership meeting to be held soon,” said a CPM leader. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the election campaign and will continue as CM if the LDF is elected for a third term.

As the party does not enjoy power in other states, the Kerala assembly election is a do-or-die situation for the CPM. “We can’t take political or electoral risks like we did last time. Hence, many of our ministers and MLAs will be contesting,” said a Central Committee member.

Of the 10 CPM ministers, all except V Sivankutty, who is facing health issues, are likely to contest. Even in Sivankutty’s case, the party will have to take a cautious call, as it needs to find a suitable face for the Nemom seat.

There are strong indications that senior leaders such as T M Thomas Isaac may be brought back into the electoral fray, while Kannur strongmen E P Jayarajan and P Jayarajan could be left out, as the party does not want any controversy over candidature.