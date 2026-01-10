LDF hopes to put lid on row; UDF, BJP to keep pot boiling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The political game over the Sabarimala gold theft row has taken a decisive turn with the arrest of thantri Kandaruru Rajeevaru.

With just a couple of months left for the assembly election, the three fronts have hooked themselves to the row, as any manoeuvre from their end could prove politically critical and affect their electoral prospects. While the LDF hopes the arrest would finally put a lid on a row that cost it heavily in the local body polls, the UDF and BJP are determined to keep the pot boiling.

Taken by surprise by the arrest, UDF chose to adopt a cautious yet pragmatic political approach. Notably, none of the leaders chose to justify the thantri, but still trained guns on the Left. Congress state president Sunny Joseph said it was about time the probe led to the top honchos, an evident poke at CPM leader Kadakampally Surendran. “The thantri’s arrest shows the probe is progressing. But what about the former devaswom minister? He was interrogated, but no further action was taken,” he told TNIE.

The BJP, while keeping its distance from the thantri, chose to point at central probe. With the Enforcement Directorate registering a case in the matter, the party is likely to highlight it in the campaign, and hopes to maintain the momentum.