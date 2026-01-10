NSS to adopt ‘wait and watch’ stance in theft probe

KOTTAYAM: As the probe into the Sabarimala gold theft took a major turn on Friday, the Nair Service Society (NSS) is keenly watching the developments.

While the NSS leadership refrained from commenting directly on the thantri’s arrest, it holds the view such a theft could not have occurred without his knowledge as he was at times present in the shrine. However, the NSS has decided not to publicly disclose its position at this point.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair told TNIE that the organisation believes the probe is progressing in the right direction. “The NSS does not wish to comment on the arrest of any individual related to the investigation. We cannot speculate on whether the thantri committed any wrongdoing. The arrest and subsequent developments are part of a probe being overseen by the court,” he said.

The NSS, however, remains cautious about endorsing the SIT or the government. “We cannot form any opinion until the investigation is complete. The government machinery, under court supervision, is conducting the investigation. We cannot predict its outcome. Let the process conclude. The NSS will intervene if any lapse occurs,” he said.