R Sreelekha condemns arrest of Tanthri in Facebook post; withdraws comment following controversy

“I have known Sabarimala Tanthri Kandararu Rajeevaru for over 30 years. I am certain that he would never knowingly do anything that would harm Lord Ayyappa or the temple traditions. 100% sure … I request the devotees to keep their eyes open and see where this case is heading,” Sreelekha wrote.

Questioning the course of the investigation, Sreelekha urged devotees to keep their eyes open and see where the case was heading. She also raised doubts over the progress of the probe, asking where the Lord’s gold was despite the investigation having been underway for a long time.

The post further questioned the rationale behind the arrest, alleging ritual violations without even recovering the gold.

“It has been so long, hasn’t it? Where is the Lord’s gold? Without even seizing it, for whose sake is this arrest being made, alleging a violation of rituals?,” she wrote.

As the remarks triggered widespread discussion on social media, Sreelekha withdrew the post.