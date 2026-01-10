Thrissur youth’s ‘last-minute’ design is new Aadhaar mascot

KOCHI: A 36-year-old from Thrissur, Arun Gokul, has won the national mascot design competition organised by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), with his entry emerging on top of 875 submissions from across the country. The winning design has now been adopted as the official mascot for Aadhaar, named Udai.

By the time Arun -- a BTech mechanical engineering graduate working with a logistics firm in Kochi -- learnt about the competition, he had only a few hours to send in his entry before the October 31 deadline.

“It was the evening of the last day,” Arun recalled.

“My friend rang me up, asking for help resizing an artwork he had created for a competition. While sharing the details, he suggested that I participate too.”The deadline was midnight.

“There were barely two or three hours left. Also, I’m not a professional artist. Not even an enthusiast. But I was free and thought I’d give it a shot, even though it was a last-minute effort,” he said.

With no access to professional design software, Arun worked using the default Paint tool on his computer and Canva, an online platform. After three hours, what appeared before him on the screen was, in his own words, “nothing compared to what his friend had created”.

“His design was elaborate, something along the lines of the Make in India artwork. Mine was very simple. Still, I made sure it met the contest guidelines — a happy face, non-offensive, appealing across age groups – and sent it in just before the deadline.”

Arun said Air India’s Maharaja mascot was an inspiration.

“The contest page itself mentioned it.” As weeks passed and the holiday season arrived, Arun forgot all about the competition.