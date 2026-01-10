Two new frog species discovered, one named after Malayali journo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A team of scientists led by ‘Frogman of India’ S D Biju has discovered two new frog species. One of the species, found from the Himalaya biodiversity hotspot, has been named after Kerala journalist E Somanath, who passed away in 2022.

The new species, ‘Soman’s Slender Arm Frog’ (Leptobrachium soman), was discovered from Tiwarigaon in Arunachal Pradesh.

The other species, ‘Mechuka Slender Arm Frog’ (Leptobrachium mechuka), was also found in the evergreen forests and adjacent grassland. This species is named after Mechuka, a small town in Arunachal Pradesh, where it was first collected.

The two new species were discovered by a Delhi University team led by Professor Biju as part of the PhD research of his student, Akalabya.