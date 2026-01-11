Amit Shah hopes BJP push in Kerala Assembly polls; demands 'neutral probe' in Sabarimala gold case

Addressing the newly elected BJP representatives of local bodies in Kerala, while inaugurating the Mission 2026 programme, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed hope that the saffron party would form the government in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Shah stated that the Assembly elections in Kerala and West Bengal would be held together and asserted that the BJP would form governments in both the states.

Visiting the Kerala capital for the first time after the BJP-led NDA's historic capture of the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation in the recent local body polls, Shah virtually sounded the bugle for the Assembly polls.

He also targeted the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the Opposition Congress-led UDF stating, "While communism is over worldwide, across India the Congress is finished."

He claimed that Kerala's development was possible only under a BJP government.

Shah pointed out that the BJP's vote share in Kerala had risen steadily from 11 per cent in 2014 to 16 per cent in 2019 and about 20 per cent in 2024, and asserted that increasing it to 30 to 40 per cent by 2026 was achievable, as the party had demonstrated across the country.

Referring to the BJP's growth from two Lok Sabha seats in 1984 to forming the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term, he cited Assam, Manipur, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh as examples of the party's expansion.

"The next opportunity is Kerala, and we will come to power here in 2026," Shah said.