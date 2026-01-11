BJP urges Kerala government to withdraw Malayalam Language Bill; calls for minorities' rights

KASARGOD: The BJP has demanded that the state government not impose Malayalam on linguistic minorities through the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, and called for the protection of their rights.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, BJP Kozhikode zone president K Shreekanth said concerns of linguistic minorities, particularly Kannada-speaking communities in Kasaragod district, should be addressed. He criticised the five MLAs from Kasaragod for not raising the issue during discussions in the assembly and questioned whether they were mindful of the district’s linguistic diversity.

The Malayalam Language Bill, passed by the assembly in October 2025, has drawn attention following objections raised by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who said the Bill could adversely affect Kannada-speaking people in Kasaragod.

He also urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to withdraw the Bill. Members of the Karnataka Border Development Authority had also submitted a petition to Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar during his recent visit to Mangaluru.

Shreekanth said linguistic minorities in Kasaragod were not settlers but native people with their own language and culture. “We are not against Malayalam or the state government’s intent to promote it. However, Kannada-speaking minorities should not be denied their right to study in their mother tongue,” he said.