Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil detained in Palakkad over fresh rape charges

PALAKKAD: Rahul Mamkootathil, the Palakkad MLA suspended from the Congress party following a series of sexual misconduct allegations, was taken into police custody late in the wee hours of Sunday, suspected to be in connection with a fresh rape complaint by a woman.

A police team comprising eight officers, including Shoranur DySP and woman police, reached the KPM Hotel in the heart of Palakkad around 12.30 am and took the MLA into custody from his room no 2002.

According to information available, the police team arrived at the hotel in two jeeps. Upon reaching the premises, the police first seized the mobile phones of the reception staff before proceeding to the room where the MLA was staying. Rahul who was alone at the room initially refused to come out of the room, but later complied with the police instructions.

The new case is reportedly based on a complaint received from a woman via email. The charges in this case include rape and forced abortion and it is understood that the police have already taken the statement of the complainant. In the earlier registered two rape cases, the MLA had already secured anticipatory bail.