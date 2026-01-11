INTERVIEW | If BJP had some MLAs, Sabarimala gold theft wouldn’t have happened: Sobha Surendran

Do you expect a change in the perception that the BJP exists only to be defeated?

That perception is already changing. The handling of the Sabarimala issue, the criminalisation of protesters, and the hypocrisy of the Left have led many to question CPM’s credibility. Globally, communism has declined, and Kerala will not be an exception. People are beginning to see the gap between CPM’s words and actions. This realisation will shape Kerala’s political future.

Is the BJP trying to grow in the space between the Left and the UDF?

We are growing on a straight path. On one side is the Left led by the CPM and on the other is the so-called right represented by the UDF. When the BJP moves forward on a clear, development-oriented line, those who genuinely believe in progress will naturally align with us. Anil Antony joining us was a significant step. Padmaja Venugopal followed. Many more want to join the BJP. This trend is visible nationally as well, and ordinary citizens are increasingly showing affinity towards the party.

The BJP grew in other states by winning over leaders from other parties, especially the Congress. But that hasn’t happened in Kerala. Why?

When the time is right, they will join.

There were reports of a leader travelling to Delhi and returning after a phone call. What happened?

I have already stated everything publicly and I stand by that. E P Jayarajan underwent a serious ideological shift and personal distress within the CPM. Discussions about his joining the BJP took place through an intermediary, whose background I’m unaware of. When he failed to arrive at the agreed time, I was informed that a minister was staying in the adjacent room. I stepped out and saw Minister Radhakrishnan along with police personnel. Later, the room details were confirmed through RTI documents. Everything I have stated can be verified. I also want to clarify that I met not just one leader. I met several leaders, though I haven’t disclosed their names.

Are they still in the CPM?

I never said I met only CPM leaders.

Does that mean discussions were held but none agreed to join the BJP?

That cannot be said. There could be several reasons. Some leaders who joined later may have been part of earlier discussions.

Can we expect more leaders to join?

Yes. Changes will certainly happen in Kerala.

There have been speculations about Shashi Tharoor joining the BJP. Now, he has said that he would stay with the Congress…

I would like to go by what he said. There is nothing to add (smiles).

Have seat-sharing or candidate decisions been finalised?

In the BJP, candidates are decided by the organisation. There is no individual call. This will be my ninth election.

You are one of the most popular faces of the BJP in Kerala. Wherever you go, there is noticeable enthusiasm…

I have been active in Kerala politics since the 1990s—starting with the Yuva Morcha, later leading the Mahila Morcha at the state level, and serving on the BJP national executive. These responsibilities helped me connect with people across Kerala. I have travelled extensively, led protests, and worked closely with grassroots workers. That connection reflects in the public response.