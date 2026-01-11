Shafi likely to be appointed state Congress president-in-charge ahead of Kerala assembly polls

PALAKKAD: In a significant strategic move ahead of the Kerala assembly elections, highly placed leaders within the KPCC said that Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil is all but certain to be appointed KPCC president-in-charge immediately before the formal announcement of the poll schedule.

Party insiders described the move as a tactical decision aimed at ensuring a full-time organisational head during the crucial election campaign period.

“The move reflects a broad internal consensus among the party’s top leadership that Shafi Parambil’s organisational skills, mass appeal and election-management capabilities make him the most suitable choice to steer the KPCC’s campaign strategy. The likely elevation comes amid an evolving leadership matrix within the state Congress. KPCC president Sunny Joseph, who assumed charge in May 2025, had recently indicated his intention to contest in the upcoming assembly elections,” party sources said.

“It is virtually a convention in the Congress to field sitting MLAs from their respective constituencies. With Sunny Joseph (Peravoor) and working presidents A P Anil Kumar (Wandoor) and P C Vishnunadh (Kundara) all expected to contest assembly elections, the organisational responsibilities during the campaign phase will inevitably fall on those not in the electoral fray. This effectively clears the path for Shafi Parambil to assume a central coordinating role,” a senior KPCC leader said.