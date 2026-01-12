Amit Shah: Assign Sabarimala gold theft probe to neutral agency

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging that virulent loopholes have been planted into the investigation to provide escape routes to the Sabarimala gold theft accused, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday remarked that the BJP will organise protests across the state until a neutral agency is assigned to conduct a probe into the matter.

“The controversy is not just an issue of the state, but is closely being observed by people throughout the country. Can people under whom the assets of Sabarimala are unsafe protect our faith?” Shah said while addressing the newly elected local body members of the party.

Launching the ‘Mission 2026’ assembly poll campaign, he said that BJP is the only party that can develop Kerala, protect it from communal politics, and safeguard local beliefs and traditions.

Launching a political broadside, the home minister said that with Communist parties perishing across the world and Congress across the country, NDA offers the only path to Kerala’s development. “BJP’s vote share rose from 11% in 2014 to 16% in 2019, and 20% in 2024. The day is not far away when this will soar to 30% or 40%,” he said, adding the party’s win in 30 panchayats is a clear indicator of its growth beyond urban areas.

Shah said that neither LDF nor UDF will alienate SDPI, PFI, or Jamaat-e-Islami -- who represent their key vote banks. “Only NDA can save Kerala from this divisive politics.”