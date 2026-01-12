BJP courts MGNREGA beneficiaries to avoid VB-G Ram G backlash

BJP leaders said programmes have been drafted at the state and national levels with this in mind, adding that they will be unveiled in the coming days. “Workshops aimed at removing misunderstandings over the new scheme will be held at the state, district, and constituency levels before January 20. Following this, conventions will be held at the constituency level with the participation of farmers and other stakeholders,” sources said.

As a grassroots-level campaign, the district conventions will be held with all local body members of the party and representatives of the Karshaka Morcha.

Addressing the significant reduction in voter numbers as a result of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, the BJP has urged all its booth-level workers to add at least 50 people who have been marked as either absent, shifted or deceased (ASD) in the draft roll. The house contact programme to promote this will also be initiated from January 15, sources said.