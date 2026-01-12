Centre's financial blockade has not weakened Kerala, says CM Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lashing out against the Centre for its alleged financial blockade against the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday stated that this has not weakened or disheartened the state in any way.

"While planning is usually done for developmental activities, the union government is keen on planning how to suffocate our state by denying our rightfully deserved funds," the CM said, while inaugurating the Satyagraha against the centre's move of not providing ample funds to the state, at the Martyr's Column here.

Mentioning that active campaigns are heing held stating that the financial crisis in the state is due to lavish expenses of the state government and not due to the centre's anti-Kerala stand, the CM said that the Comptroller and Auditor General report published on December 2025 says otherwise.

"Why are you disapproving the state because of your hatred to the LDF government? What wrong did the state do," the CM said.

Terming the centre's move of not allocating enough funds for the relief activities in the Wayanad landslide as "cruelty", Pinarayi also commented that the centre had been providing lumpsum funds to some states who have been favouring them politically.

Going the political route, the Chief Minister said that even the funds under the celebrated schemes in the Prime Minister's name are not being disbursed to the state.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, made some remarks here about our state. His dreams will not fructify here," the CM said.