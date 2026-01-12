Kerala dengue cases, fatalities declined in 2025 on shift in serotype, weather

KOCHI: After two years of highs, the state witnessed a significant decline in the number of dengue-related cases and fatalities in 2025. The number of cases dropped from 20,624 and deaths from 99 in 2024 to 10,886 and 56 last year, in a relief to health officials and the general public.

However, according to medical experts, the decline, caused by favourable weather conditions and a change in virus serotype, may not last long, as they stressed on continuing with surveillance and mosquito-control programmes to prevent future outbreaks.

The state reported 29,300 suspected dengue cases and 22 suspected deaths in 2025, while the respective numbers were 53,764 and 44 a year earlier.

“The number of cases was high in 2024 across the globe before it declined. Favourable climatic conditions was one of reasons cited. In 2023 and 2024, the state witnessed intermittent rain, high humidity and temperature. These factors, along with poor waste management and sanitation, led to a rise in cases.