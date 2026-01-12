KSRTC to introduce behavioural and digital training for bus crew

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC is set to roll out a comprehensive training programme aimed at enhancing professionalism among its bus crew. Under this new initiative, drivers and conductors will undergo behavioural training at the Police Training College in Thiruvananthapuram, where they will also be introduced to the basics of law to better serve the public. In the first phase, 1,000 drivers and 1,000 conductors will take part in the programme to be held this week.

The drivers will also receive instruction in technical aspects of bus operations, while the conductors will be trained in KSRTC’s new digital initiatives. The initiative has been introduced by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, who stressed that professional conduct is a key factor in bringing in passengers. The initiative comes at a time when KSRTC is implementing several measures to build passenger loyalty.