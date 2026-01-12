Makaravilakku: KSRTC deploys 1,000 buses for devotees

PATHANAMTHITTA: As part of the Makaravilakku festival arrangements, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has readied 1,000 buses to ensure safe and convenient travel for pilgrims, officials said.

At present, 160 chain services are being operated daily on the Pampa-Nilakkal route. In view of the anticipated surge in pilgrim inflow, an additional 250 buses will be pressed into service.

Around 20 long-distance services have also been arranged to and from destinations outside the state, including Coimbatore, Palani and Tenkasi, as well as major cities within the state such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam.