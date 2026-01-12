Makaravilakku: KSRTC deploys 1,000 buses for devotees

PATHANAMTHITTA: As part of the Makaravilakku festival arrangements, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has readied 1,000 buses to ensure safe and convenient travel for pilgrims, officials said.
At present, 160 chain services are being operated daily on the Pampa-Nilakkal route. In view of the anticipated surge in pilgrim inflow, an additional 250 buses will be pressed into service.
Around 20 long-distance services have also been arranged to and from destinations outside the state, including Coimbatore, Palani and Tenkasi, as well as major cities within the state such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam.
Well-maintained buses from various depots across the state have been deployed for services to Pampa.
Parking of private vehicles at the hilltop will be prohibited from 8am on January 12 till 12 noon on January 15. Only KSRTC buses and vehicles deployed for security arrangements will be allowed to park during this period. Pilgrims arriving in private vehicles must park at Nilakkal.
After the Makarajyothi darshan, KSRTC will operate chain services from Pampa to Nilakkal to facilitate the return of pilgrims.
Currently, 290 conductors and 310 drivers have been deployed for duty. KSRTC officials said additional buses and staff will be arranged if pilgrim inflow increases further.