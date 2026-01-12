Mannar metal craft goes international as Modi gifts ‘uruli’ to Oz PM

Mannar, often referred to as the ‘Bell Metal Town’, is renowned for its bell metal, brass, and bronze handicrafts including vessels lamps, idols, bells, and other traditional utensils. The application for the GI tag was jointly submitted by the Mannar Shilpa Kala Bell Metal Swayam Sahaya Sahakarana Sangham and the Aranmula Heritage Handicrafts Producer Company Limited.

Historians believe that the migration of skilled artisans from Sankarankovil and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu centuries ago laid the foundation for Mannar’s emergence as a major metal craft hub. Natarajan C, a leader of the artisans’ collective, said that obtaining the GI tag would be a significant boost to the age-old industry.

“A GI tag will provide international recognition to Mannar’s brass products, ensure authenticity, prevent counterfeit goods, and improve income stability and job security for artisans,” Natarajan said.

Kodikunnil has urged the Centre to announce a special package for the sector, including financial assistance, raw material subsidies, and modern infrastructure support. He also called for the establishment of a PM Vishwakarma Skill Centre in Mannar to preserve traditional craftsmanship while integrating modern techniques.