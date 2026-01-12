Mannar metal craft goes international as Modi gifts ‘uruli’ to Oz PM
ALAPPUZHA: The centuries-old metal craft tradition of Mannar in Alappuzha district has gained global recognition after Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a traditional brass ‘uruli’ to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the G20 Summit held in South Africa in November.
The prime minister revealed the gesture during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, emphasising his commitment to promoting indigenous crafts under the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. He said the gifts presented to world leaders were carefully chosen to showcase India’s rich artistic heritage and the skills of its artisans.
“I presented the Prime Minister of Australia with a brass uruli, an exquisite craft from Mannar, Kerala. My aim was to make the world aware of Indian crafts, art, and traditions, and to provide a global platform to the talent of our artisans,” he said.
During the programme, Modi also highlighted other gifts presented to world leaders, including a silver horse replica from Udaipur for the Canadian Prime Minister, a silver Buddha replica for the Japanese Prime Minister, and a silver mirror with floral motifs for the Italian Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, the Union government has initiated steps to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Mannar’s traditional metal crafts. In a written reply to Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Jitan Ram Manjhi informed that the GI Registry has scheduled a pre-hearing for the application.
Mannar, often referred to as the ‘Bell Metal Town’, is renowned for its bell metal, brass, and bronze handicrafts including vessels lamps, idols, bells, and other traditional utensils. The application for the GI tag was jointly submitted by the Mannar Shilpa Kala Bell Metal Swayam Sahaya Sahakarana Sangham and the Aranmula Heritage Handicrafts Producer Company Limited.
Historians believe that the migration of skilled artisans from Sankarankovil and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu centuries ago laid the foundation for Mannar’s emergence as a major metal craft hub. Natarajan C, a leader of the artisans’ collective, said that obtaining the GI tag would be a significant boost to the age-old industry.
“A GI tag will provide international recognition to Mannar’s brass products, ensure authenticity, prevent counterfeit goods, and improve income stability and job security for artisans,” Natarajan said.
Kodikunnil has urged the Centre to announce a special package for the sector, including financial assistance, raw material subsidies, and modern infrastructure support. He also called for the establishment of a PM Vishwakarma Skill Centre in Mannar to preserve traditional craftsmanship while integrating modern techniques.