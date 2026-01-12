Minister says children’s talents should be promoted from a younger age

District Collector N Devidas inaugurated the competitions. A motivation class was also held for the parents of the participants, parallel to the competitions.

Adwaith Vinod emerged as the winner of the competition in the LP Section, while Ishaan Mujeeb and Nivedya R Nidheesh came second and third, respectively.

In the UP category, E Athidhi Devi emerged as the first prize winner, Saavan Sugunan second, and Arnav T Vinod third. S Aryan won the first place in the HS category, followed by S Sreya Duth and S Sreetha Duth. In the higher secondary category, S Sidharth won the first prize, N Afiya won second, and Ananya Subhash third.

In the category of children with special needs, B S Ishaan, Malavika Krishnan, and Sivanath emerged as the winners.