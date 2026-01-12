Munnar looks to catch break from madding crowds with traffic plan

IDUKKI: As Munnar continues to draw large numbers of tourists, the growing congestion on its narrow roads has become a major concern for both local residents and visitors. In response, the Munnar panchayat, led by president Vijayakumar, has rolled out a new initiative aimed at easing the congestion and improving the overall tourist experience.
Vijayakumar pointed out that while government-run tourist programmes bring in significant revenue, they also create problems for the local community. “Large vehicles like KSRTC buses, which travel through the ghat roads, often lead to hours-long traffic jams, causing disruption to tourism and daily life in the town,” he explained.
To address this, the panchayat has implemented a decentralised transport system where tourists arriving in large buses will be dropped off at designated points in Munnar. From there, smaller vehicles, such as jeeps, will shuttle them to popular tourist destinations like Meesapulimala. This system was tested recently with tourists from the KSRTC
Budget Tourism package being transported by jeep from the old Munnar depot to Rhodo Mansion near Meesapulimala.
The new transport plan is part of a larger traffic management strategy. By moving large buses out of the town centre and ecologically sensitive areas, the panchayat hopes to improve traffic flow and reduce the environmental impact on surrounding hill areas.
“Switching to smaller vehicles will help ease congestion, especially in the ecologically fragile zones,” Vijayakumar said.
Looking to the future, the panchayat has put together a long-term plan in collaboration with the tourism department. As per a directive from the High Court, the department is assessing the flow of vehicles into Munnar during peak seasons, with an agency appointed to monitor the traffic patterns. Based on this data, the panchayat plans to propose a detailed strategy to manage the flow of tourists.
“Since Munnar is a hub connecting areas like Vattavada and Marayur, and even regions in adjacent Tamil Nadu, setting up a pass system for vehicles is not feasible. Instead, shifting tourists arriving in large vehicles to smaller jeeps is the most practical solution,” Vijayakumar pointed out.
Another key component of the long-term plan is fixing the rates for jeep taxis. With local taxi drivers often charging varying amounts, the panchayat aims to introduce a regulated pricing system in coordination with the motor vehicles department. This move will ensure that tourists are not overcharged, while also providing a fair and standardised transport service to key attractions.
Recognising the space limitations in the town, the panchayat is also looking at other traffic management aspects, including a multi-level parking system. In addition to these changes, the panchayat is also working on infrastructure improvement, including the construction of a new bridge at the Headworks Dam by the PWD. Once completed, the bridge will help divert traffic coming from Mattupetty, easing congestion in the town. A one-way traffic system will also be implemented to streamline vehicle movement.
For better coordination between tourists and Munnar taxi drivers, the local administration has decided to hold awareness sessions for the drivers. These classes will focus on the importance of treating tourists as guests and reminding them of the crucial role tourism plays in the local economy.
“Without tourists, the livelihoods of many local residents would be severely impacted,” Vijayakumar remarked.
Once the tourism department completes its assessment of traffic flow, the panchayat will convene a meeting with local officials and stakeholders to finalise the plan and submit a report to the court.
