Munnar looks to catch break from madding crowds with traffic plan

IDUKKI: As Munnar continues to draw large numbers of tourists, the growing congestion on its narrow roads has become a major concern for both local residents and visitors. In response, the Munnar panchayat, led by president Vijayakumar, has rolled out a new initiative aimed at easing the congestion and improving the overall tourist experience.

Vijayakumar pointed out that while government-run tourist programmes bring in significant revenue, they also create problems for the local community. “Large vehicles like KSRTC buses, which travel through the ghat roads, often lead to hours-long traffic jams, causing disruption to tourism and daily life in the town,” he explained.

To address this, the panchayat has implemented a decentralised transport system where tourists arriving in large buses will be dropped off at designated points in Munnar. From there, smaller vehicles, such as jeeps, will shuttle them to popular tourist destinations like Meesapulimala. This system was tested recently with tourists from the KSRTC

Budget Tourism package being transported by jeep from the old Munnar depot to Rhodo Mansion near Meesapulimala.

The new transport plan is part of a larger traffic management strategy. By moving large buses out of the town centre and ecologically sensitive areas, the panchayat hopes to improve traffic flow and reduce the environmental impact on surrounding hill areas.

“Switching to smaller vehicles will help ease congestion, especially in the ecologically fragile zones,” Vijayakumar said.