Rahul sent to jail; A habitual offender, says remand report

PATHANAMTHITTA: Following a dramatic midnight arrest in connection with a fresh rape complaint, Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody on Sunday. He was later sent to Mavelikkara sub-jail.

The arrest was based on the complaint — the third against Rahul — a 31-year-old Malayali woman, currently residing in Canada, emailed to the police. In its remand report submitted before a Pathanamthitta district magistrate, the special investigation team (SIT) described the MLA as a “habitual offender” and argued that his continued liberty posed a serious risk to the investigation.

According to the remand report, the accused deliberately befriended the survivor — a married woman — through social media and allegedly raped her. The alleged incident took place at a hotel in Tiruvalla on April 8, 2024. The complainant alleged that Rahul asked her to book a room at the hotel and rest there. Around 15 minutes later, he arrived in the room and used force to assault her sexually, the woman alleged.

The complainant said he also slapped her, and the assault continued for nearly two hours. The woman alleged that she became pregnant following the incident. She also accused him of financial exploitation, claiming that he coerced her into financial transactions, including the purchase of a flat.

In her complaint, the survivor said she was subjected to slut-shaming and denial of paternity, which caused severe stress and insomnia.