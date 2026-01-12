Shyamala’s mural-inspired jewellery sparkles at National Saras Mela

PALAKKAD: At the 13th National Saras Mela in Chalissery, Palakkad, where more than 200 stalls showcase the diversity and creativity of women entrepreneurs from across the country, one exhibitor is turning heads by blending traditional art with wearable design.
Shyamala Kumari, a Thiruvananthapuram native, stands out with her innovative mural-inspired jewellery and accessories, attracting both shoppers and media interest. An entrepreneur under the Cheruvaikkal Sri Dharmasastha Kudumbashree unit, Shyamala has taken Kerala’s traditional mural painting motifs – iconic for their intricate mythological and floral themes – and translated them into contemporary jewellery pieces that resonate with modern fashion. Her collection includes painted necklaces, bangles, and other ornamental items that blend cultural imagery with everyday fashion.
Shyamala learned the art of mural painting from her husband, G Azhikode, who serves as the Chief Artist at the Thiruvananthapuram Museum and introduced her to the classical form’s techniques and aesthetics. Inspired by this mentorship, she launched Chitralekha, her own venture that bridges Kerala’s rich visual heritage with marketable lifestyle products.
In 2023, Shyamala became the first woman to paint a mural at the Navarathri Mandapam of the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple with official permission, marking a significant milestone in a traditionally male-dominated art form. She is also a recipient of the Nari Shakti Award (2017), conferred upon her for her contributions to women’s empowerment through cultural art.
At Saras Mela, her stall has become a magnet for visitors looking for unique gift items. Her product range spans from painted wooden bead necklaces priced between Rs 300 and Rs 600 to mural-inspired sarees and decorative items between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,500 – price points that make traditional aesthetics accessible to a broader audience.
For her, the Saras Mela is not just a marketplace but a public stage. “This platform gives us a chance to connect directly with enthusiasts and buyers, bringing not just economic gain but immense personal satisfaction,” Shyamala said.