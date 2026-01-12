Shyamala’s mural-inspired jewellery sparkles at National Saras Mela

PALAKKAD: At the 13th National Saras Mela in Chalissery, Palakkad, where more than 200 stalls showcase the diversity and creativity of women entrepreneurs from across the country, one exhibitor is turning heads by blending traditional art with wearable design.

Shyamala Kumari, a Thiruvananthapuram native, stands out with her innovative mural-inspired jewellery and accessories, attracting both shoppers and media interest. An entrepreneur under the Cheruvaikkal Sri Dharmasastha Kudumbashree unit, Shyamala has taken Kerala’s traditional mural painting motifs – iconic for their intricate mythological and floral themes – and translated them into contemporary jewellery pieces that resonate with modern fashion. Her collection includes painted necklaces, bangles, and other ornamental items that blend cultural imagery with everyday fashion.

Shyamala learned the art of mural painting from her husband, G Azhikode, who serves as the Chief Artist at the Thiruvananthapuram Museum and introduced her to the classical form’s techniques and aesthetics. Inspired by this mentorship, she launched Chitralekha, her own venture that bridges Kerala’s rich visual heritage with marketable lifestyle products.