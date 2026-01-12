Will look into challenges faced by the Anglo-Indian community: Kerala Governor
KOCHI: Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday said he was always willing to offer his services to address the issues faced by the Anglo-Indian community, asserting that he does not subscribe to the concepts of majority and minority.
Speaking at the inauguration of the 13th International Anglo-Indian Reunion in Kochi, the governor said all citizens of the country are equal and there is no need to differentiate among communities.
“I personally do not approve of the concept of majority and minority. We are citizens of the same country. Why should we differentiate ourselves,” Arlekar asked. He said that while some sections may face certain problems, the solution lies in coming together and resolving them collectively. “Our centuries-old culture has always taught us that we all belong to one community — one world, one family... vasudhaiva kutumbakam,” he said.
Responding to a plea by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden at the reunion, seeking the governor’s intervention in the loss of representation for the Anglo-Indian community in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Arlekar said he would look into the matter. “Certainly, I will look into these issues. It is my duty,” he said, adding that MPs could also raise the concerns in Parliament.
“I do not see you as a separate community. We are sisters and brothers. We must think about how we can contribute to the development of this country,” the governor said, referring to the national vision of a developed India by 2047.
“This is the dream of everyone. Let us think about how we can contribute to that vision,” he said. He further said that every community has its own issues and stressed the need for dialogue and cooperation. “Let us sit together, work together, and find solutions. If these issues have to be taken to the highest level, I will take them to the prime minister as well,” he said.
Delegates from Europe, Australia, Canada and several other countries are attending the seven-day reunion. The programme includes discussions and visits to various locations across the state.
Former MP Charles Dias and Kerala High Court Judge Conrad S Dias were among the prominent personalities who attended the inaugural function.