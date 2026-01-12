Will look into challenges faced by the Anglo-Indian community: Kerala Governor

KOCHI: Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday said he was always willing to offer his services to address the issues faced by the Anglo-Indian community, asserting that he does not subscribe to the concepts of majority and minority.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 13th International Anglo-Indian Reunion in Kochi, the governor said all citizens of the country are equal and there is no need to differentiate among communities.

“I personally do not approve of the concept of majority and minority. We are citizens of the same country. Why should we differentiate ourselves,” Arlekar asked. He said that while some sections may face certain problems, the solution lies in coming together and resolving them collectively. “Our centuries-old culture has always taught us that we all belong to one community — one world, one family... vasudhaiva kutumbakam,” he said.

Responding to a plea by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden at the reunion, seeking the governor’s intervention in the loss of representation for the Anglo-Indian community in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, Arlekar said he would look into the matter. “Certainly, I will look into these issues. It is my duty,” he said, adding that MPs could also raise the concerns in Parliament.