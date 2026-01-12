Will seek legal opinion on disqualifying Rahul as MLA: Speaker

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Portending further trouble ahead for MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was arrested on a fresh complaint of sexual assault, assembly speaker A N Shamseer said legal opinion will be sought to initiate disqualification procedure against the Palakkad legislator. Interacting with the media here, Shamseer said continuation of Rahul as an MLA sends a wrong message and the allegations against him will be referred to the ethics and privileges committee of the assembly.
Close on the heels of Rahul’s arrest on a rape complaint, Shamseer said legal opinion will be sought on disqualifying the legislator from Palakkad. “We will discuss the matter of disqualification and other related issues with legal experts before making a decision,” Shamseer said. The Speaker added that Rahul’s arrest was in compliance with the established procedure and the investigators informed him about the development accordingly. He said he was not informed about the arrest in advance as it took place not inside the assembly premise or the MLA hostel.
Meanwhile, General Education Minister V Sivankutty demanded Rahul’s resignation and said the reluctance of the accused to step down will be deemed as the Congress party’s endorsement of his crimes. He said an MLA getting entangled in rape cases is a disgrace to the democratic set-up. CPM state secretary M V Govindan said Rahul has the full backing of the Congress party and he may return to organisational activities once he secures bail. “The public should know that these are the qualities one should possess to become a Youth Congress state president or a Congress MLA,” he said.
Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said the government and the police can go forward with their actions against the MLA and the party has no responsibilities regarding the Palakkad MLA’s actions. “Since we felt he was not suitable to be kept in the party, we have removed him. We are not responsible for his actions,” he said.
Ramakrishnan demands resignation of MLA
Kozhikode: LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan has demanded the resignation of MLA Rahul Mankootathil, who was arrested in connection with a third rape case. Ramakrishnan alleged that the Congress party is providing support and protection to Rahul and said the party should itself demand his resignation.
He made these remarks while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a CPM Kozhikode district committee meeting. Ramakrishnan stated that the allegations against Rahul Mamkootathil are similar to, and even more serious than, the complaint raised earlier against actor Mukesh. If the Congress truly respects womanhood, it should have listened to the complainant instead of shielding the accused, he added.
“May our angel babies forgive us from heaven”
T’Puram: Following the arrest of Rahul Mamkootathil, the woman who had first filed a sexual assault case against the Palakkad MLA posted an emotionally charged post on her social media account highlighting the pain she had to endure and seeking forgiveness from the aborted babies -- a reference made against the backdrop of charges that the legislator coerced two of his victims into terminating their pregnancy.
In a message on her Facebook page, the woman wrote: “Thank you God, for giving us the courage to validate ourselves despite all the pain, judgment, and betrayal we endured. You saw what was done in the dark. You heard the cries that never reached the world.” Echoing the woe of trusting the wrong person, she wrote,
“May our angel babies forgive us from heaven, especially for trusting the wrong persons and choosing a man unworthy of being our child’s father.” She further wrote, “Our little ones, if our tears reach heaven, let them tell you this. Your mother never forgot you. Your existence mattered, your spirit matters. Mothers will carry you in our hearts until we meet again.”
Women’s commission welcomes Rahul’s arrest
Kozhikode: State Women’s Commission chairperson P Satheedevi has responded to the arrest of Rahul Mamkootathil in the third sexual assault case against him, stating that the action reflects the commitment of law enforcement to ensure justice for women. She said that the case involves not only sexual assault but also financial fraud.
She added that earlier complaints against Rahul had already been forwarded by the Women’s Commission to the police. According to Satheedevi, several individuals were victims of the accused, and many young women were subjected to inhuman abuse. She noted that the police have finally succeeded in arresting the accused and said this clearly demonstrates that women are safe in Kerala. Satheedevi also congratulated the police for ensuring the arrest of the accused.