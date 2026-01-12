Will seek legal opinion on disqualifying Rahul as MLA: Speaker

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Portending further trouble ahead for MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was arrested on a fresh complaint of sexual assault, assembly speaker A N Shamseer said legal opinion will be sought to initiate disqualification procedure against the Palakkad legislator. Interacting with the media here, Shamseer said continuation of Rahul as an MLA sends a wrong message and the allegations against him will be referred to the ethics and privileges committee of the assembly.

Close on the heels of Rahul’s arrest on a rape complaint, Shamseer said legal opinion will be sought on disqualifying the legislator from Palakkad. “We will discuss the matter of disqualification and other related issues with legal experts before making a decision,” Shamseer said. The Speaker added that Rahul’s arrest was in compliance with the established procedure and the investigators informed him about the development accordingly. He said he was not informed about the arrest in advance as it took place not inside the assembly premise or the MLA hostel.

Meanwhile, General Education Minister V Sivankutty demanded Rahul’s resignation and said the reluctance of the accused to step down will be deemed as the Congress party’s endorsement of his crimes. He said an MLA getting entangled in rape cases is a disgrace to the democratic set-up. CPM state secretary M V Govindan said Rahul has the full backing of the Congress party and he may return to organisational activities once he secures bail. “The public should know that these are the qualities one should possess to become a Youth Congress state president or a Congress MLA,” he said.