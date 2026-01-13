2017 Kerala actor abduction case: Court flays survivor’s counsel

“A victim’s counsel can only assist the prosecution with the court’s permission, acting in a secondary, supportive role, not as a parallel prosecutor. The court made the remarks ignoring these facts,” Mini said. She also termed the judge’s actions as self contemptuous.

The court also orally observed that the victim’s counsel usually sleeps during court hours, comes to court as if it were a place of rest, and then goes on to criticise the court.

Denying the allegations, Mini said the remarks were defamatory. “In the contempt matter, my junior appeared. If the court wanted me to appear, it could have posted the matter after lunch or the next day, which is the normal practice. Moreover, the remarks made by the judge relate to a matter that has already been decided. That is not fair,” she said.