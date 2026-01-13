Amid bane of self-diagnosis, UK-based Malayali’s AI tool is boon for medical clarity

KOZHIKODE: At a time when a growing number of people are turning to search engines, chatbots, and social media for medical advice, the line between information and misinformation has become dangerously thin. From searching symptoms on Google to seeking instant diagnoses from AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, health anxiety has quietly become a by-product of the digital age. It is in this noisy, confusing space that a Malayali woman has launched an initiative aimed not at replacing doctors, but at restoring clarity, calm, and trust in health information.

Dr Arathy Varghese, a researcher based in the United Kingdom, is the co-founder of LaennecAI, a health technology company behind Zörgm, an artificial intelligence engine designed to provide evidence-based medical information.

Unlike open-internet tools that often overwhelm users with worst-case scenarios, Zörgm focuses on explaining what is most likely, what to watch for, and what sensible next steps look like without indulging in fear-mongering.

“Today, people are drowning in information, but starving for clarity,” says Arathy, who hails from Punnapra, Alappuzha. “A confident answer online is not always a correct one, and in healthcare that confusion can delay the right action.”

Arathy’s journey into health technology is rooted in deep scientific research. With a background in electronics engineering, she completed her PhD from NIT Jaipur, followed by postdoctoral research at IIT Bombay and Cardiff University.