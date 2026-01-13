Bettakuruba woman racing against time to save a language on the brink

KOCHI: In the mist-laced hills of the Nilgiri region, stories once travelled freely, from grandmother to child, from firelight to memory. Today, many of those words are falling silent. And one woman is running against time to catch them before they disappear forever.

Sindhukaali Chinkeer knows exactly when the alarm bells rang. It was at home. Her mother spoke to her in Bettakuruba, the language of their people. But when the conversation turned to Sindhukaali’s children, the words switched, Malayalam took over. The children replied fluently, comfortably. Bettakuruba stayed behind, unheard. “That is how languages die,” Sindhukaali says quietly. “Not all at once, but inside homes.”

Now 48, Sindhukaali — belonging to Panavally in Wayanad district — has turned that realisation into a mission. For the past six years, she has been walking forest paths and village roads across Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, sitting with elderly members of the Bettakuruba community — the last generation to speak the language in its pure, unbroken form. From their memories, she has collected nearly 4,000 words, slowly shaping what could become the first-ever Bettakuruba dictionary.

The Bettakurubas are an indigenous community of around 5,600 people. Their language — Bettakuruba — is Dravidian, unwritten, and entirely oral. Classified as endangered, it lives only as long as its speakers do. And many of them are old. “If I miss even a few locations, the variations will be lost,” Sindhukaali says.