BJP seeks PM Modi’s intervention to rename ‘Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Extending its support for renaming ‘Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’, the BJP state unit has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the matter.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed on Tuesday that he has written to the Prime Minister in this regard, stating that the name ‘Keralam’ truly embodies the state’s cultural ethos and traditions.

In the letter, Chandrasekhar expressed hope that all political parties in the state would strive for the revival and conservation of Kerala’s rich traditions.

“We hope we can create a Vikasitha (developed) Keralam and Surakshitha (secure) Keralam where the beliefs and customs of all religious groups are honoured and protected,” Chandrasekhar said. Notably, development, security and protection of faith are the main themes of the BJP’s campaign in the state for the upcoming Assembly election.

In 2024, the Kerala Legislative Assembly passed a resolution proposing a Constitutional amendment to change the name of the state from ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’ in all official records. This requires invoking Article 3 of the Constitution to effectuate the change in the First Schedule.

Chandrasekhar informed that he has also written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, extending the BJP’s support to the 2024 resolution passed unanimously by the Assembly.