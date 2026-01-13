‘Centre planning not development, but how to suffocate Kerala’: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused the Union government of imposing a financial siege on Kerala and acting in a “biased and vengeful” manner.

“Deviating from the normal practice, the current Union government is planning not development, but how to suffocate Kerala by denying it its rightful funds,”Pinarayi said, inaugurating a satyagraha against the Centre’s financial neglect towards the state at the Martyrs’ Column in Thiruvananthapuram. Citing figures to back the state’s charge of discrimination,

Pinarayi said the Centre cut Rs 5,900 crore from Kerala’s Rs 12,000-crore borrowing limit for the January–March quarter. Pending dues till September 2025 total Rs 5,783.69 crore across multiple schemes, while Kerala could lose another Rs 3,544 crore due to Centre-imposed conditions under VB-G RAM G. “The moves cannot be seen as targeting LDF alone, they hurt all sections of the state,” he said, calling for a united stand against the Central policies.

Rejecting claims that Kerala’s crisis stems from state spending, the CM cited the December 2025 CAG report and said even NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam had revealed pressure to cut States’ tax share after the Modi government took office.

Questioning the Centre’s approach, he asked why Kerala was being targeted out of hostility towards the LDF government. Calling the Centre’s inadequate funding for Wayanad landslide relief “cruel,” Pinarayi alleged that lump-sum aid was being extended to states that favour the Centre politically, while even funds under flagship schemes named after the Prime Minister were being denied to Kerala.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks about the BJP’s growth in Kerala, the CM said, “Instead of seeing long-term dreams in Kerala, he and the Union government should take a step back from the moves to suffocate the state.