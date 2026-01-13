IUML hints at paving path for its first woman MLA in assembly

MALAPPURAM: In a significant political shift, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership has strongly hinted at sending the party’s first-ever woman MLA to the Kerala assembly in the upcoming term, breaking a decades-old pattern in its legislative representation. Sources confirmed that the IUML is considering allocating at least two seats to women candidates, with senior leaders asserting that a woman legislator from the League is now inevitable.
Jayanthi Rajan and Suhara Mambad have emerged as the frontrunners for the women’s seats. Among them, Jayanthi is widely seen as the primary choice and is likely to be projected as the party’s secular face, while Women’s League state president Suhara Mambad is expected to be fielded from Malappuram district.
A senior leader told TNIE that Jayanthi tops the party’s list. “Jayanthi is a national leader of the IUML. She has all the eligibility to become the party candidate. There are narratives that we are a Muslim party, and Jayanthi’s role in the party has always been our answer to that. Suhara, meanwhile, is one of our senior-most leaders. We are certain of having female representation in the state assembly,” the leader said.
A Dalit leader from Irulam, Wayanad, Jayanthi currently serves as national assistant secretary of the party. She has held key positions, including national general secretary of the Women’s League and state president of the Dalit League (Women).
Jayanthi told TNIE that the party was yet to make a decision on was candiates. “I owe my present position to the IUML, and I am deeply honoured by the trust the party has placed in me,” she said.
Her association with the League began in 2008, followed by formal membership in 2010. She made her electoral debut the same year by winning the women-reserved Puthadi panchayat seat on a League ticket and later served as standing committee chairperson of the Panamaram block panchayat. Within party circles, she is widely seen as the League’s secular face and a counter to criticism that the party is community-centric.
The move comes against the backdrop of sustained recent criticism, most notably by SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan. The IUML countered that narrative by elevating non-Muslim women leaders to key positions, including appointing A P Smiji as Malappuram district panchayat president. Party sources say the party is now likely to repeat and expand that strategy in the assembly election.
Suhara, one of the most senior leaders of the Women’s League, also remains a strong contender. Speaking to TNIE, the former Malappuram district panchayat president said she would readily accept the responsibility if the party entrusts her with a ticket.
Reinforcing the leadership’s stand, Muslim Youth League national secretary Najma Thabsheera said the IUML would definitely have a woman MLA this year.
“We won’t be having just women candidates, but assured MLA seats for women workers. Active discussions are ongoing regarding the number of seats to be allocated, which could be two or more,” Najma said.
Responding to questions on whether leaders from the Youth League and Haritha wings would be considered, Najma said the focus was not on seniority but representation.
“It is not about junior or senior leaders, but about women’s representation. Almost all women leaders from the Youth League and Haritha were given seats in the local-body elections, and almost all of us won. We see this as a historic change within the IUML. We don’t bother whether juniors or seniors get seats; we prioritise women’s representation,” she added.
Party insiders point out that the push for greater women and youth representation began during the last local body elections, following a decisive call by IUML state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.
The same leadership is expected to shape the party’s assembly election strategy as well, with Sadiq Ali Thangal set to take the final call on what could become a historic chapter in the IUML’s political journey.
The IUML leadership is expected to announce its candidates by the first week of February, a decision that could redefine the party’s image and electoral narrative in Kerala politics.
In its entire history, the party has fielded women candidates in the assembly election just two times. In 1996, Kamarunnisa Anwar did battle from Kozhikode South (Kozhikode-II) constituency, but she lost to CPM leader Elamaram Kareem. The party nominated a woman candidate again 25 year later, in 2021, when Noorbina Rasheed contested from Kozhikode South. However, she was defeated by LDF’s Ahammed Devarkovil.
