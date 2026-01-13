IUML hints at paving path for its first woman MLA in assembly

MALAPPURAM: In a significant political shift, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership has strongly hinted at sending the party’s first-ever woman MLA to the Kerala assembly in the upcoming term, breaking a decades-old pattern in its legislative representation. Sources confirmed that the IUML is considering allocating at least two seats to women candidates, with senior leaders asserting that a woman legislator from the League is now inevitable.

Jayanthi Rajan and Suhara Mambad have emerged as the frontrunners for the women’s seats. Among them, Jayanthi is widely seen as the primary choice and is likely to be projected as the party’s secular face, while Women’s League state president Suhara Mambad is expected to be fielded from Malappuram district.

A senior leader told TNIE that Jayanthi tops the party’s list. “Jayanthi is a national leader of the IUML. She has all the eligibility to become the party candidate. There are narratives that we are a Muslim party, and Jayanthi’s role in the party has always been our answer to that. Suhara, meanwhile, is one of our senior-most leaders. We are certain of having female representation in the state assembly,” the leader said.

A Dalit leader from Irulam, Wayanad, Jayanthi currently serves as national assistant secretary of the party. She has held key positions, including national general secretary of the Women’s League and state president of the Dalit League (Women).