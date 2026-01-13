Lawyer dies after gun goes off accidentally as scooter overturns in Kerala

KOTTAYYAM: A 56-year-old lawyer has died after a gun went off accidentally when his scooter skidded and overturned, police said here on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Neerurutti near Uzhavoor at around 9 pm on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Okkattu Joby, a native of Uzhavoor.

According to the police, Joby lost control of his scooter while going downhill, following which the two-wheeler overturned.

Police said that a gun he was carrying got pressed during the fall and a shot was fired accidentally. The bullet hit him on the head, and he died on the spot.

Local people rushed to the area and informed the police.

The Kuravilangad police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Police added that Joby used to go hunting and the gun was meant for that purpose.