MLA Rahul Mamkootathil’s ‘threats’ to survivor come to light

PATHANAMTHITTA: Threatening messages allegedly sent by MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to a survivor have surfaced. Screenshots of Telegram chats between Rahul and the survivor in the third rape case registered against him are circulating in cyberspace.

The messages were allegedly sent after he came to know the survivor was pregnant. The messages reportedly contain death threats and warnings against the survivor and her family. Rahul is alleged to have threatened retaliation against those opposing him, and their families.

The chargesheet said Rahul allegedly threatened the victim on multiple occasions, citing his political position and contacts, and warning her against opposing him.

Cancellation of Rahul Easwar’s bail sought

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has directed activist Rahul Easwar to appear directly or via his lawyers on January 19 to file his response, after the police sought cancellation of his bail citing that he again defamed the woman, who had first filed a rape complaint against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, on social media.