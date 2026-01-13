P Aisha Potty, three-time CPM MLA, joins Congress

“The CPM has changed from the days I joined. My comrades may feel uneasy about my decision, but the party decision makers have caused me hardships I do not wish to disclose,” she said.

Potty had announced her retirement from active politics two years ago, sparking speculation that she might join Congress.

Denial of seats and exclusion from party positions pushed her away from the CPM. It is now speculated that she will contest from Kottarakkara on a Congress ticket.

Kerala Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, pledged full support for Aisha Potty in the Congress.

“Her speech reflected the hardships she has endured. She possesses a personality that is admired by all, and we will stand firmly by her at every step,” he said.

Her political career began with a landmark victory in 2006, when she defeated Kerala Congress (B) stalwart R Balakrishna Pillai, ending his uninterrupted winning streak in the Kottarakkara constituency since 1977.

She retained the seat in both the 2011 and 2016 assembly elections. However, in 2021, the CPM fielded K N Balagopal from the constituency, sidelining her.