Rahul Gandhi to address ‘Megapanchayat’ on Jan 19

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will address Congress workers at a ‘Megapanchayat’ in Kochi on January 19, as part of the party’s assembly poll preparations.

The event, to be held at Marine Drive, will bring together party workers as well as candidates who contested the local body elections. Alongside celebrating the Congress-led UDF’s decisive victory in the local body polls, the party aims to launch a campaign to strengthen its organisational base ahead of the assembly elections through the gathering.

“All Congress candidates who contested the local body elections from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram are expected to attend. We are not leaving anyone behind and want all to work together as the assembly elections near,” said a source.

Rahul’s visit comes even as the UDF hopes to win 100 assembly seats. The party hopes the event will motivate workers and gather public support.