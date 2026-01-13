Sabarimala gold theft case: Kerala HC flays SIT for not arresting Sankar Das

KOCHI: A single bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday criticised the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft for not arresting K P Sankar Das, an accused in the case. Sankar Das is a former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

“A person has been admitted to a hospital ever since he was arraigned an accused in the case. His son is a Superintendent of Police. What nonsense is happening in this state? I completely disagree with the investigating officer,” Justice A Badharudeen said.

While hearing the bail petitions of former TDB president A Padmakumar, former administrative officer Murari Babu, Bellary-based jeweller Govardhan and other accused, the single bench suggested that the Additional Director General of Prosecution recommend to the state government the enactment of a law to protect temple properties that would also contain penal provisions for dereliction of duty.

“The government should have a specific statute because many temples have properties, and people who are in and around them, in one way or another, misappropriate the same. Many such cases are coming up,” the court observed.