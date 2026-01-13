Sonia calls Jose, invites KC(M) to rejoin UDF

KOTTAYAM: In a swift political move ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has reportedly reached out to Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani, extending an invitation to rejoin the Congress-led UDF. According to reliable sources, the overture, reportedly initiated by Congress general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal, involved a recent phone conversation between Sonia and Jose.
While sources close to Jose confirmed Sonia’s call, the KC(M) chief himself was unavailable for comment. The strategic move by the Congress central and state leaderships, reportedly with the backing of the Catholic Church, aims to bolster the UDF’s position in the run-up to the assembly polls. The Indian Union Muslim League, the second largest constituent of the UDF, has also given a green signal to the move.
Speculation on Jose’s favourable response to the UDF’s feelers has been fuelled by his absence from a recent LDF meeting and the government’s satyagraha against the Centre’s ‘fund blockade’ held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The question now is whether he will participate in LDF’s upcoming ‘Kerala Yatra’.
Kappen may be offered a secure seat in Malabar
Jose is slated to lead the rally in the Central region -- Angamaly to Aranmula -- from February 6 to 13. However, KC (M) sources said Jose may request an exemption, citing his candidature in the assembly election. “CPM state secretary M V Govindan and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam are not candidates in the assembly election. As Jose is contesting, it is difficult for him to lead the rally,” said a KC(M) leader.
According to reports, three prominent bishops of the Catholic Church played a key role in facilitating the UDF move. The Church seeks to ensure communal balance within the UDF by positioning KC(M), widely regarded as a Christian party, alongside the IUML as the elections approach.
“Currently, the Congress state leadership is dominated by the Hindu community. With IUML on one side and KC(M) on the other, communal balance will be achieved besides enhancing the political strength of the coalition in state politics,” said a Congress leader.
The Church, which is at odds with the LDF-led government over a range of issues, including Munambam land dispute, crisis in teacher recruitment in aided schools, and wildlife attacks on forest fringes, aims to avoid a split in its votes through KC(M)’s integration into the UDF.
The Christian community holds significant influence in Central Travancore, Thrissur and settler-farmer areas of Malabar. Consolidating their votes in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts that together account for 46 assembly seats, will be crucial in the election.
At the recent Congress leadership camp, Lakshya 2026, in Wayanad, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan reported that Christian votes in Central Travancore returned to the UDF in recent local body elections. Through KC(M), the UDF aims to reinforce its Christian support base. However, there are several hurdles before the Congress leadership in incorporating KC(M) into the UDF.
Apart from the stringent objections from the rival Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph, a section in the Congress has also expressed reservations against the move. The traditional ‘A’ group leadership and Kottayam district leadership are opposed to integrating KC(M) to the UDF.
“While KC(M)’s entry could convey a positive message about renewed strength of UDF, it may have adverse effects in Kottayam district. There has been strong dissent against KC(M) among Congress workers even during the time of K M Mani. This may reflect in the election results in Kottayam,” said a senior Congress leader.
Another challenge is the allocation of seats to KC (M). There are reports that Pala may be offered to Jose, while ensuring a secure seat to incumbent UDF MLA Mani C Kappen in the Malabar region. Besides Puthuppally and Kottayam, two strong Congress constituencies, Congress is likely to hold either Poonjar or Ettumanoor in Kottayam district. It is unlikely that KC (M) will get the same number of seats they have in the LDF.