Sonia calls Jose, invites KC(M) to rejoin UDF

KOTTAYAM: In a swift political move ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has reportedly reached out to Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani, extending an invitation to rejoin the Congress-led UDF. According to reliable sources, the overture, reportedly initiated by Congress general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal, involved a recent phone conversation between Sonia and Jose.

While sources close to Jose confirmed Sonia’s call, the KC(M) chief himself was unavailable for comment. The strategic move by the Congress central and state leaderships, reportedly with the backing of the Catholic Church, aims to bolster the UDF’s position in the run-up to the assembly polls. The Indian Union Muslim League, the second largest constituent of the UDF, has also given a green signal to the move.

Speculation on Jose’s favourable response to the UDF’s feelers has been fuelled by his absence from a recent LDF meeting and the government’s satyagraha against the Centre’s ‘fund blockade’ held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The question now is whether he will participate in LDF’s upcoming ‘Kerala Yatra’.