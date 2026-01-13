Three-day Thiruvabharanam procession begins

A 50-member police team, including personnel belonging to the armed police battalion, led by special officer Santhoshkumar is providing security cover to the procession.

After leaving Pandalam, the procession was given traditional receptions at Kulanada, Ullannur, Kurianappally and Kozhenchery Padimon before the night halt at Ayroor Puthiyakavu Devi temple. On the second day, after leaving Ayroor at 4 am, the procession will reach Laha Forest Inspection Bungalow for night halt after receptions at Idappavur, Vadasserikara, Madamon, Ranni-Perunad and Kunnankara. On the concluding day of the journey on January 14, after leaving Laha at 3 am, the procession will be accorded receptions at Plappally, Elavunkal, Nilackal, Attathode and Valiyanavattam before reaching Saramkuthi at 5 pm.

After receiving reception, the procession will reach Sopanam where Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru will receive the Thiruvabharanam. The Makaravilakku ceremony will be performed after adorning the golden attire on the idol at 6.30 pm.