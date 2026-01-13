Three-day Thiruvabharanam procession begins

SABARIMALA: The three-day procession carrying the Thiruvabharanam, the golden attire to be adorned on the idol of presiding deity at the Sabarimala shrine during the Makaravilakku ceremony on January 14, began its journey from Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple on Monday.
The Thiruvabharanam, kept in three sandalwood boxes, was carried on head by a 12-member team that set off from the temple at 1 pm after witnessing the “Krishnaparunthu” hovering above the sky. West Bengal Governor C V Anandabose, Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar, members K Raju and Santhoshkumar, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, District Collector Premkrishnan and District Superintendent of Police R Anand were present.
A 50-member police team, including personnel belonging to the armed police battalion, led by special officer Santhoshkumar is providing security cover to the procession.
After leaving Pandalam, the procession was given traditional receptions at Kulanada, Ullannur, Kurianappally and Kozhenchery Padimon before the night halt at Ayroor Puthiyakavu Devi temple. On the second day, after leaving Ayroor at 4 am, the procession will reach Laha Forest Inspection Bungalow for night halt after receptions at Idappavur, Vadasserikara, Madamon, Ranni-Perunad and Kunnankara. On the concluding day of the journey on January 14, after leaving Laha at 3 am, the procession will be accorded receptions at Plappally, Elavunkal, Nilackal, Attathode and Valiyanavattam before reaching Saramkuthi at 5 pm.
After receiving reception, the procession will reach Sopanam where Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru will receive the Thiruvabharanam. The Makaravilakku ceremony will be performed after adorning the golden attire on the idol at 6.30 pm.