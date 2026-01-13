Kerala

Thrissur gears up for 64th Kerala State School Arts Festival with 14,000 students

The main venue, the pooram exhibition ground in Thekkinkadu Maidan, has been named as ‘Sooryakanthi.
Revenue Minister K Rajan inspecting the venues for the Kerala State School Arts Festival in Thrissur on Monday
Revenue Minister K Rajan inspecting the venues for the Kerala State School Arts Festival in Thrissur on MondayPhoto | Express
Gopika Varrier
Updated on
1 min read

THRISSUR: With an estimated participation of about 14,000 students from Class 8 to Class 12, the cultural capital is all set to host the 64th Kerala State School Arts Festival commencing on January 14.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival. A total of 25 stages have been set up and the venues have been named on the theme flowers. The main venue, the pooram exhibition ground in Thekkinkadu Maidan, has been named as ‘Sooryakanthi.

This year, the festival has taken up a campaign titled ‘Responsible Kalotsavam’, with the message of being accountable in all aspects. As part of the campaign, the organising committee has put forward three important points: Responsible Consumption, Responsible Food habit and Responsible Competition.

Students have been urged to bring their own water bottles and avoid plastic to the maximum. Volunteers will be deployed at the entrance of the venues to inspect presence of plastic items like bottles and food packets.

Education Minister A Sivankutty said that the arrangements for the festival had been completed as per the plan. “Reviews were done on infrastructure, food and accommodation, competition and stages, transport and safety aspects, etc”.

64th Kerala State School Arts Festival

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com