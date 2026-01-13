Thrissur gears up for 64th Kerala State School Arts Festival with 14,000 students

THRISSUR: With an estimated participation of about 14,000 students from Class 8 to Class 12, the cultural capital is all set to host the 64th Kerala State School Arts Festival commencing on January 14.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival. A total of 25 stages have been set up and the venues have been named on the theme flowers. The main venue, the pooram exhibition ground in Thekkinkadu Maidan, has been named as ‘Sooryakanthi.

This year, the festival has taken up a campaign titled ‘Responsible Kalotsavam’, with the message of being accountable in all aspects. As part of the campaign, the organising committee has put forward three important points: Responsible Consumption, Responsible Food habit and Responsible Competition.