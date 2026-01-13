Kerala

Traffic curbs on Goshree bridge tonight

According to a police press release, the work will be carried out from 9pm on Tuesday, (January 13) to 6am on Wednesday.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.Express illustrations.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: Police have announced temporary traffic regulations on the Ernakulam-Bolgatty (Goshree-1) bridge in view of road surface tarring work.

According to a police press release, the work will be carried out from 9pm on Tuesday, (January 13) to 6am on Wednesday. During this period, vehicular traffic through the Goshree-1 bridge will be regulated, and diversions will be in place.

All vehicles coming from the Vypeen side will be diverted to the Container Road by taking a left turn and then turning right at Cheranellur Junction to reach Ernakulam via Edappally.

Vehicles travelling from Ernakulam to Vypeen will also be diverted. Small vehicles should use the Pachalam-Chittoor-Cheranellur road, while heavy vehicles, should proceed via High Court Junction-Kaloor-Palarivattom-Edappally-Cheranellur Junction to enter the Container Road.

traffic regulations
Goshree bridge

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com