Traffic curbs on Goshree bridge tonight

KOCHI: Police have announced temporary traffic regulations on the Ernakulam-Bolgatty (Goshree-1) bridge in view of road surface tarring work.

According to a police press release, the work will be carried out from 9pm on Tuesday, (January 13) to 6am on Wednesday. During this period, vehicular traffic through the Goshree-1 bridge will be regulated, and diversions will be in place.

All vehicles coming from the Vypeen side will be diverted to the Container Road by taking a left turn and then turning right at Cheranellur Junction to reach Ernakulam via Edappally.

Vehicles travelling from Ernakulam to Vypeen will also be diverted. Small vehicles should use the Pachalam-Chittoor-Cheranellur road, while heavy vehicles, should proceed via High Court Junction-Kaloor-Palarivattom-Edappally-Cheranellur Junction to enter the Container Road.