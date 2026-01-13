Vizhinjam bypoll turns tide as UDF reclaims ward after two terms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a nail-biting finish, the UDF clinched a crucial victory in the Vizhinjam ward on Tuesday, regaining a seat held by the LDF for the past two terms.

UDF candidate K H Sudhir Khan edged ahead by a narrow margin, securing 2,902 votes. CPM’s N Naushad closely trailed with 2,819 votes.

Sarvashakthipuram Binu, the BJP candidate, finished third with around 2,400 votes.

The ward recorded a voter turnout of 66.97 per cent, with 8,912 of the 13,307 voters casting their ballots in the election held on Monday.

The election, postponed earlier due to the death of a contesting candidate, had drawn statewide attention as a decisive factor in the formation of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Council.

In the recently concluded civic elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 50 seats, followed by the LDF with 29, the UDF with 19 and two Independents. With the victory at Vizhinjam, the UDF has increased its tally to 20 in the 101-member council.

With the ruling bloc one seat short of an absolute majority, the Vizhinjam outcome had become highly significant for the BJP. However, following the UDF win, the BJP will now have to continue governing the corporation with the support of the independent councillor.