BJP steps up Kerala poll push with early shortlist, booth-level overhaul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah's Kerala visit, the party's state unit has stepped up its election push by fast-tracking the candidate shortlisting exercise and revamping party committees down to the booth level.

It is reliably learnt that BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is set to submit an initial list of key candidates of the party by the end of this week.

"The state BJP will seek an early, informal clearance from the central parliamentary board for fielding a handful of its proven performers in the party's strongholds, enabling them to step up groundwork in their respective constituencies," said a source.

A meeting of a smaller team of senior leaders from among the core group, comprising general secretaries and past presidents, is likely to be convened before submission of the list.

According to party insiders, Shah had suggested that senior leaders in the state core group meet at least once every three days in the run-up to the election to fine-tune poll strategy.